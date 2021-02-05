ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

