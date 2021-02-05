ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 19 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

