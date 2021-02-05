AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 969,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,887,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

