Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark Sells 3,247 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61.

Shares of ACN opened at $253.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

