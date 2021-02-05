Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading 6.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.30. 1,358,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,073,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Specifically, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a market cap of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 31.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 267.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

