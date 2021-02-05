Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

