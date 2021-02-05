Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.