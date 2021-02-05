Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Sells $24,301.56 in Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Christopher B. Prentiss sold 3,821 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $24,301.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.15.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.