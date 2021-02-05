Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

ADMP opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

