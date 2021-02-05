AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHCO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,090,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $18,912,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

