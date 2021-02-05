Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.126 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.92-3.01 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,124. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.