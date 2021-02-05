Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.92-3.01 EPS.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.