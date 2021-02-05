ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,438. The stock has a market cap of $786.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

