ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

