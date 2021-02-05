ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.12 million, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

