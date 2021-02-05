ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADTN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.61 million, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $996,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

