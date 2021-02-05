AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,963 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $2,552,314.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,265 shares in the company, valued at $8,006,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,262 shares of company stock worth $74,375,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average is $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

