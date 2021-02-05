AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,635 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.49 and a 200-day moving average of $203.47. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.