AE Wealth Management LLC Has $19.56 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,033 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.