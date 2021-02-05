aelf Price Hits $0.16 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, aelf has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $87.06 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.01274070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.02 or 0.06373830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006195 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

