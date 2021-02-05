Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $21.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $22.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $80.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.40 million to $81.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.77 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $118.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of AERI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

