Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of ARPO stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.31.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

