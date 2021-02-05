Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.45

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and traded as high as $86.20. Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 213,755 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £133.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 150.94%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

