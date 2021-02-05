AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $382.22

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.22 and traded as high as $454.00. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) shares last traded at $454.00, with a volume of 2,170 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 382.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Company Profile (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

