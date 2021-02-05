AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $124.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,075.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,968 shares of company stock worth $20,779,633 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

