Agenus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 33,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,402% compared to the typical volume of 1,333 call options.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Agenus by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.