AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) traded up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.06. 1,233,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 270,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.50.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,005 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

