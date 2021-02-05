Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.70. 7,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,290. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.01. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

