Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $89,328.20 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 151.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

