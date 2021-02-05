Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKTS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

AKTS opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $764.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $87,163.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,964.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,175.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

