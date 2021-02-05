Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.94. 328,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

