Alamos Gold’s (AGI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.32.

AGI stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,982 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,186,000 after buying an additional 2,756,485 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alamos Gold by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,489,000 after buying an additional 1,388,052 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

