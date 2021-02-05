Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after buying an additional 932,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 372,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 233,167 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALK stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

