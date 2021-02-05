Alchemy Pay Trading Up 0.1% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00249471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00101711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,951,722 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

