Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Announces Earnings Results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.32. The company had a trading volume of 94,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.54. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

