Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 36,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $266.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $722.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

