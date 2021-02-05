Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%.

NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. 25,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alico has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

ALCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,317,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

