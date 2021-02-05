Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at Barclays

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $481.71.

ALGN opened at $615.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

