Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $610.00 and last traded at $596.01, with a volume of 35457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $557.77.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.37.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

