Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 7.8%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.17. 1,110,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,115,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,459 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,274,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

