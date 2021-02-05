Alliance Global Partners Boosts Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target to $10.00

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $612.57 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $224,039.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock worth $862,124 over the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 969,423 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

