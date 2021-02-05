Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

