Allison Bainbridge Sells 64,672 Shares of Vp plc (VP.L) (LON:VP) Stock

Vp plc (VP.L) (LON:VP) insider Allison Bainbridge sold 64,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £517,376 ($675,955.06).

LON VP opened at GBX 778 ($10.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The company has a market capitalization of £312.40 million and a P/E ratio of -42.75. Vp plc has a 12-month low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 739.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 677.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Vp plc (VP.L)’s previous dividend of $8.45. Vp plc (VP.L)’s payout ratio is currently -164.84%.

About Vp plc (VP.L)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

