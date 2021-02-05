Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Allison Transmission worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 212,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,910.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ALSN opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

