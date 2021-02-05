Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

