Alphabet Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $11.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $11.88 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $60.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $74.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $88.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,136.89.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,062.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,793.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,653.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

