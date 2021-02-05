Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,075.92. 25,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,417. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,793.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,653.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

