Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,500.00 at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,793.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,653.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Natixis raised its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

