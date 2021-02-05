Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2,390.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,050.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,793.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,653.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.