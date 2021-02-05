Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,350.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,787.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,648.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

